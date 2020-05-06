Ryan Joseph Hinish May 10, 1985-May 3, 2020 Ryan Joseph Hinish, born May 10, 1985, died at home on May 3, 2020. He was 34 years old. Ryan is survived by his mother, Sandra Knight of Boalsburg and his father and stepmother Mark & Laura Hinish of State College. He is also survived by his siblings, Amy Hinish & brother in law Michael Tedesco of Boalsburg: Matthew Conner, and Adam Conner, both from State College; and Abigail Knight of Boalsburg. Ryan was the proud uncle of his niece, Samantha. Ryan was the grandson of Janet Hinish of State College and preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Wayne Hinish, and maternal grandparents L. Melvin (Joe) and Miriam Lowery. Ryan was also very close to his Aunt Linda and Uncle Joe Lowery; Aunt Pam Hinish & uncle Tony Trumbly; and his step grandparents Don & Jean Brownley. Ryan was a 2004 graduate of State College Area High School and went on to receive his Bachelor of Science Degree in Recreation, Parks & Tourism major from Penn State University, graduating in 2009. Not a day went by that Ryan wouldn't greet everyone with his big, infectious smile. Everyone loved Ryan, from family and friends to caregivers and people on the street. He was cherished for his gentle nature and admired for his strength through adversity. Ryan was an avid Penn State fan, particularly Football and Basketball. When able, he would attend every tailgate and game and was glued to the tv watching from home when he wasn't. Outside of sports Ryan had many interests ranging from painting to playing chess. He especially enjoyed spending time with his caregiver and dear friend, Jess Rearick. Jess and Ryan shared a special bond and had many great times together. She is considered part of Ryan's family for the exceptional care and love she provided. In lieu of funeral services, a celebration of Ryan's life will be held at a later time. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association in Ryan's memory. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 6, 2020.