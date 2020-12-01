S. Lynette Benner
April 11, 1929 - November 26, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - S. Lynette Benner, 91, of Bellefonte, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born in Fillmore on April 11, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Budd C. And Martha V. (Resides) Benner.
Lynette was a 1948 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She held various jobs over the years, most notably, Supelco, A&P Tea Comp, and State College School District in the cafeteria.
She is survived by 29 nieces and nephews, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, an infant sister, Virginia Zellers, and Damaris Irvin, and three brothers, Budd, Blain, and Charles.
Lynette was a member of Pleasant Gap United Methodist Church.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
.