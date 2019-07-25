|
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home
|
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Sadie L. Wellar November 1, 1941 - July 23, 2019 Sadie L. Wellar, 77, of rural Julian, passed away at Mount Nittany Medical Center, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Sadie was born on November 1, 1941, in Howard, a daughter of the late Margaret Casper. On November 11, 1961, she married Kenneth G. Wellar, who preceded her in death on April 26, 2004. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Randy) Fye of rural Julian, and her sons, Matthew (Christy) Wellar of rural Julian, and David (Bobbie) Wellar of rural Julian. Also surviving are her 8 grandchildren, Tanner, Ryan, Samantha, David, Jessica, Tyler, Shane and Brandon; her sister, Charlotte Watson of rural Bellefonte, and her brother, Gary (Carol) Young of State College. Sadie was a homemaker. Sadie was of the Christian Faith. She was an avid reader, she enjoyed playing scrabble, card playing, bingo and was a good listener. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her mother and husband, she was preceded in death, by her sister, Laura Howard, her brothers, Morris Young, Melvin Young and her grandson, Joseph Read. Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 6:00 PM - 8 PM at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Graveside services will be held at Meyer Cemetery, Benner Twp., on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. with Daniel Witherite, a special friend of the family officiating. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 25, 2019
