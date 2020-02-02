Sally Lee Lucas February 3, 1944 - January 30, 2020 Sally Lee Lucas of Bellefonte joined her Heavenly family on January 30, 2020. She was born in Port Clinton, Ohio, February 3, 1944 to the late Irvin Watson and Ella Jeanne Hill Watson of Bellefonte. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Kim Lucas and children, Mark (Denise) Veal of Georgia and Kevin (Christina) Veal of Laurelton, PA. She is also survived by her 2 grandchildren, her 7 great-grandchildren, her two sisters, Judy Hefty of Bellefonte, Penny (James) Rotolo of Dothan, Alabama and her brother, Bob Watson of Red Lion, PA. She was a 1962 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School and also a graduate of Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse and her last place of employment was Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. She was of the Methodist faith. Family and friends will be received at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2 PM to 3 PM. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3 PM with Pastor Rick Gilbaugh officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 orstjude.org. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 2, 2020