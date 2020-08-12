Samuel B. Herr September 15, 1946-August 10, 2020 Samuel B. Herr, 73, formerly of Orviston, pass-ed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Milton Hershey Medical Center. Born on September 15, 1946, in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late Samuel L & Olive L. (Young) Herr. On March 18, 1972, at the Blanchard Church of Christ, he married Susan K. Marshall, who survives in Snow Shoe. Sam was a 1965 graduate of Lock Haven High School. He earned an Associate Degree in Electronic Repair through a self-taught course. He worked as a Kiln Fireman for the Mill Hall Clay Co, retiring in 2003 after 35 years of service. Sam was a member of the Marsh Creek Brethren in Christ Church. He was a strong Christian and had firm belief in the Holy Bible. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reloading, playing the guitar, and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates. He adored his family, especially his grandchildren, and looked forward to family gatherings and picnics. Sam is survived by his wife, two children: Samuel T. Herr and his wife, Lori, of Snow Shoe and Michele R. Sweeley and her husband, Leonard, of Howard; two brothers: Harry Herr and his wife, Gloria, of Blanchard and Raymond Herr and his wife, Kathryn, of Beech Creek; three sisters: Cathy Packer of Blanchard, Phyllis Moore and her husband, Joseph, of Orviston, and Bonnie Gray of Orviston. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Samuel Herr, Justin Sweeley, Ashley Gates, and Christopher Chambers, and four great-grandchildren: McKenzie, Harper, Ren, and Archer; numerous nieces and nephews, which he loved dearly. His pets were especially important to him and will they miss him tremendously, Mosses, Sissy, and Kotie. Visitation for Sam will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 form 6-8pm at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe. Funeral services will be private. Sam will be laid to rest in the Jacksonville Cemetery in Howard. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Marsh Creek Brethren Church of Christ Church, 417 Summit Hill Rd, Howard, PA 16841 Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com
.