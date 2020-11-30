Samuel F. "Sam" Stoltzfus

June 4, 1939 - November 28, 2020

Rebersburg, Pennsylvania - Samuel F. "Sam" Stoltzfus, of Rebersburg, passed from this life on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his residence. He was 81. Born June 4, 1939 in Lancaster County, Sam was a son of the late Elam and Malinda "Fisher" Stoltzfus. He married Rebecca S. Beiler who survives at their home.

In addition to his wife, Sam is survived by five daughters, Naomi Peachey (Luke), Esther Beiler (Jacob), Susan Stoltzfus (Henry), Katie Fisher (Samuel) and Nancy Glick (Elam); three sons, Aaron Stoltzfus (Fanny), Leon Stoltzfus (Fannie) and Elam Stoltzfus (Martha); two sisters, Mary Diener and Naomi Stoltzfus, and one brother, Dan Stoltzfus. Also surviving are fifty grandchildren and twenty three great greatgrandchildren. Sam was preceded in death by his first wife, Lydia B. Stoltzfus, three brothers, Aaron Stoltzfus, Om Stoltzfus and Melvin Stoltzfus and one sister, Rachel Fisher.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 and Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at the home of Aaron Stoltzfus, 151 Smullton Road, Rebersburg. The funeral will be held at the same residence on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 9:00 am. Arrangements were entrusted to the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home.





