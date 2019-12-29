Samuel I. Beard, Jr. October 26, 1964-December 27, 2019 Samuel I. Beard, Jr., 55, of rural Tyrone, passed away at his residence, on Friday, December 27, 2019. Sam was born in Bellefonte, on October 26, 1964 a son of the late Samuel I. and Clarabelle Housel Beard. He was a 1982 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was the owner of the former Boots Trucking and was a longtime employee of PennDot, as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren, hunting and working on cars. He was a member of the American Legion Post 893 of Milesburg. Sam is survived by one son, Samuel I. Beard III and two daughters, Kammie L. Beard and Clara A. Beard all of Tyrone. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Leanna, Noah, Raeleigh, Gilbert, and Samuel IV; also one brother, Charles (Rebecca) Beard, Port Matilda, and two sisters, Connie (Richard) Burns, Milesburg, Patricia (Joseph) Feathers, Mount Union. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Gunner Fink and two brothers, Roger L. Beard and Ronald Housel. Family and friends will be received on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 11 AM- 1PM with funeral services following at 1 PM at The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home, 201 Spring St., Milesburg, with Pastor Jay Saldana, officiating. Burial will Williams Cemetery, Huston Twp. , Centre Co., where Military Honors will be accorded. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home, 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made to www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 29, 2019