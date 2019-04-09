Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel J. (Sam) Berenty. View Sign



Samuel J. (Sam) Berenty September 23, 1942April 6, 2019 Samuel J. "Sam" Berenty, 76, of rural Howard, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Sam was born on September 23, 1942 in Clarence a son of the late Stephen and Julia Fordick Berenty. On September 23, 1967, he married the former Rosemary Veneziano, who survives at their home in Howard that he built. Also surviving are his sons, Christopher (Barbara) Berenty of Bellefonte, Mark Berenty of Morrisdale, Adam Berenty of Karthaus and Chad (Tonia) Berenty of Howard. He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren; Anthony, Jonathan, Blake, Kaley, Nikola, his brother, Andrew Berenty of Flemington, NJ, his sisters, Margaret Williams of Hatboro, PA, Mary Rycerz of Bradenton, FL, Helen Hart of Flagler Beach, FL., and Verna Delrosario of Anaheim, CA. Sam was a member of St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, cooking , baking, hunting, fishing, camping, and tinkering. He also enjoyed watching old westerns and doing anything outdoors. He was a perfectionist. Sam was a self-employed master carpenter. He gave all his could, never taking "No" for an answer and never asking for anything in return. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Stephen Berenty, Frank Berenty, David Berenty, Anne Ellsworth, Agnes Nagle, Bertha Sebra, and Julia Carlson Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 10:00 A.M - 12 Noon at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 134 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte, a Funeral Mass will follow at 12 Noon, with Father George Jakopac, officiating. Burial will be in St. Severin Catholic Cemetery, Drifting, Pa. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close