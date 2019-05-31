Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Lestz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel S. Lestz July 26, 1932 May 29, 2019 Samuel S. Lestz, 86, of 322 West Fair-mount Ave, State College, PA and his winter home in Sarasota, FL, died Wednesday morning May 29, 2019. He was the husband of Ruth (Rubin) Lestz, the love of his life. They were married 65 years at the time of his death. Sam was a retired professor of mechanical engineering at Penn State University. After his retirement he worked as a consultant in many capacities. He was born July 26, 1932 in Lancaster, PA. After completing his undergraduate and master's degrees from Penn State, Sam earned a Ph.D. from University of Wisconsin and then returned to State College to teach, raise his family and play an active role in support of the Penn State Wrestling Team. Sam's greatest loves were his wife, Ruthie, his family, and traveling the world with his loved ones. He also had a passion for working on cars, especially MG's, and his family fondly remembers the countless cars/car parts that littered the garages and driveway. He will be greatly missed by his two daughters: Susan Shannon (Paul) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Martha Rappaport (Brad) of West Chester,PA and two sons: Max Lestz (Elise) of Springfield, VA and Dan Lestz (Susan Venegoni) of State College, PA. Sam was known as Z by his 9 grandchildren: Brooke (Jack), Tynan-Molly, Jessica (Devon), Joey, Kevin, Ben, Scott, Mario, and Jenna. Sam also had two dear great grandchildren Ty and Audrey Rose. There will be a graveside funeral service on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Degel Israel Cemetery in Lancaster, PA with Rabbi Nosson Meretsky of Chabad of Penn State officiating. In lieu of flowers donations in Sam's memory can be made to Chabad of Penn State, 443 E. Waring Ave, State College, PA 16801 or Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, PO Box 316, State College, PA 16804.

