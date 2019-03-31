Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel R. Everhart. View Sign

Samuel Ross Everhart November 29, 1941 February 19, 2019 Samuel Ross Everhart, of Bennington, Okla., passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in Denison, Texas. He was born on November 29, 1941, to William Rand Dorothy L. Everhart, of State College, who both predeceased him. Sam attended Ferguson Township School, State College Area Junior and Senior High Schools, and Penn State University, graduating from PSU in 1964, with a B.S. degree from the College of Agriculture and subsequently earning a Master's Equivalency, also in Agriculture. While at Penn State, he was involved in the ROTC organization and also served six years in the I12th Air Force Unit of the Air National Guard stationed in State College. Upon graduating from Penn State, he taught Ag in Pen Argyle, and then History and Biology in the State College Area High Schools. Sam was active in 4-H, FFA, and the local Horse and Pony Club during his school years and received many awards for his agriculture and livestock activities. He especially enjoyed tenting and showing livestock at the Centre County Grange Fair where five generations of his family had camped and where he met his future wife, Timmy, by lassoing her as she walked through one of the cattle barns! Sam had a life-long love for the land and for his livestock and considered the stewardship of what was entrusted to him to be of the utmost importance. He spent 54 years working the farm on which he was raised in Ferguson Township before pulling up stakes and moving EVERYTHING! (his livestock, household goods and equipment, as well as his family) to Missouri where he spent 10 years building bis property and herds, and the last 15 years living out his dream on a large cattle ranch in Oklahoma where he and his family ran a cow-calf operation and raised working ranch/cutting quarter horses along with, at various times, goats, chickens, mini cattle, a donkey or two, and grandbabies! Sam's family and friends were loved by him unconditionally and deeply. Although he never hesitated to speak the truth to them in love, he also never ceased to pray for them as well. The cornerstone of Sam's life was his relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who he loved and served up until his last days in the hospital when he ministered salvation to one of his nurses just a few days before he passed away. Sam is survived by his wife of 52 years, Timmy, and by his children - Matthew Everhart and wife, Kelly, of Saint Cloud, Fla.; Seth Everhart and wife, Alandra, of Bokchito, Okla.; Meg Ammons and husband, TJ, of Bennington, Okla.; and Emily Neustaeter and husband, Jason, of Bennington, Okla.; and Scott Stone (whom Sam considered his third son) and wife, Jeannette, of Centralia, Mo. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren who were adored by their "Poppy" more than they will ever know! Sam was predeceased by a daughter, Samantha Ross, in 2005. Sam is also survived by a sister, Donna Preissle and husband, Pete, of Columbus, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews as well as cousins (first, second, third - and their families). Burial will be in the West Branch Cemetery in State College at the family's convenience and a Family and Friends Memorial Night will be held in State College in early summer - date, time, and place will be announced at a later time.

