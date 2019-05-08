Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra L. "Sandy" Hoy. View Sign Service Information Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home 201 Spring Street Milesburg , PA 16853 (814)-355-7551 Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra L. "Sandy" Hoy September 9, 1942 May 5, 2019 Sandra L. "Sandy" Hoy, 76, of rural Howard, surrounded by her family passed away on Sunday, May 5. 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Sandy was born on September 9, 1942 in Bellefonte , a daughter of the late John and June Chilson Hosley. On September 8, 1963 she married Lewis H. Hoy, who preceded her in death on September 17, 2008. Sandy is survived by her sons, Scott Hoy of Camp Hill and Lawrence R. (Diane) Hoy of Warriors Mark; and her daughters, Leanne (Dan) Lucas of Howard and Shari (Steve) Brown of Centre Hall. Also surviving Sandy are her 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Sandy was employed at Josten's and Penn State University Printing Service before her retirement. Sandy was a member of the Milesburg Baptist Church, Milesburg Historical Museum and Milesburg American Legion Auxiliary; she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, she also enjoyed doing genealogy, photography, and camping. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Whitman. Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 1P.M. - 3 P.M. at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Funeral services will follow at 3 P.M. with Pastor B. Jeffrey Trawinski, officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc. com

