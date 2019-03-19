Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra L. Lose. View Sign

Sandra L. Lose October 12, 1950 March 17, 2019 Sandra L. Lose, 68, of Bellefonte, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center. Born in State College, on October 12, 1950, she was the daughter of the late William Bathgate and Marie (Boob) Bathgate, who survives at home in Lemont. On March 22, 1999, in Bellefonte, she married her beloved husband, Terry J. Lose, who preceded her in death on April 15, 2015, after sharing 16 years of marriage together. Sandra was a 1968 graduate of State College High School. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family. In addition to her mother, she is survived by four children, Dawn Davis (Timothy Bixler), of Bellefonte, Chad Grenoble, of Mill Hall, Kimberly McCaslin (Jason), of Bellefonte, and Justin Wert (Sara), of Bellefonte; nine grandchildren, Alyssa, Whitney, Jason, Ciara, Collin, Kylee, Alayna, Paityn, and Addyson; and one great-grandchild, Kayden. Also surviving are three brothers, William Bathgate, Jr., of Altoona, Robert Bathgate (Jean), Mass., and Randy Bathgate (Kandie), of State College, and one sister, Penny Royer (Donald), of Spring Mills. There will be a public viewing held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 6-8pm at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at

www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Wetzler Funeral Service Inc

206 N Spring St

Bellefonte , PA 16823

