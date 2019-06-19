Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Eleanor Hess. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sara Eleanor Hess October 26, 1917 June 10, 2019 Sara Eleanor Hess, 101, of State College, PA died at Foxdale Village on June 10th, 2019. She was born at the Hess farm on Shingletown Road, on October 26, 1917, the daughter of Samuel McWilliams Hess and Minnie Portzline Hess. Sara grew up on the Samuel and Minnie Hess farm, one of the three Hess farms on what was then Branch Road. The Edgar and Kathryn Hess farm was on one side of Shingletown and the Jack and Pat Hess farm was on the Boalsburg side of Shingletown. The families worked together yearly to harvest crops and assist with butchering. The families were the decedents of Meichael and Emaline Wagner Hess. She was graduated from State College High School in 1934; Indiana State Teachers College, PA, in 1938 with a degree in Business Education. During a working life, she was a secretary or a teacher and served from 1960 to 1975 in the Business Department at State College High School. Various employments prior to State College were in Shanksville, Bellefonte, Clearfield and out-of-state at Hood College, Frederick, Maryland, New Jersey, New York City and secretary to the Naval Attaché in Ankara , Turkey. In retirement she was a docent at the Penn State Palmer Museum of Art; and was active in the AAUW, Centre County Historical Society and the American Field Service. Sara's hobbies included photography, painting, teaching/designing and making hook-rugs, jewelry making, refinishing antique furniture, family genealogy and traveling. Sara was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Boalsburg. She was preceded in death by a brother, Newton E. Hess, Allentown, PA, a sister Phyllis Hess McWilliams, State College, PA, brother David A. Hess, Palm Harbor, FL, first cousin Douglas A. Portzline, Selinsgrove, PA, first cousin Abraham Bohner Portzline, Jr., Selinsgrove, PA, and first cousin once removed Charlotte McCaddin, Marlton, NJ. Sara is survived by the following relatives, Luke McWilliams, nephew and Mary McWilliams of Parker, CO, Dawn Kiger (great niece). Ann Stinn (daughter-in-law), Guy Stiger (great grandnephew), of Denver, CO, Heather DeJesus (great niece), Dan DeJesus (son-in-law), Jonah DeJesus (great grandnephew), Dylan DeJesus (great grandnephew), Hannah DeJesus, (great niece) of Tacoma, WA. Tom McWilliams, nephew and Donna McWilliams of Webster, NH, David McWilliams (grandnephew) of Webster, NH, Rebecca McWilliams (grandniece), James Meinecke (son-in-law), Becca Meinecke (great grandniece), George McWilliams Menecke (great grandnephew) of Concord, NH, Sarah McWilliams (grandniece), Steve Brownell (son-in-law) of Seattle, WA, Daniel McWilliams (grandnephew), Estacia McWilliams (daughter-in-law), Evan McWilliams (great grandnephew) of Charlestown, SC. Phyllis Schmidt (niece) of Bradley Beach, NJ, Katrina Schmidt (grandniece), Ryan Khan (great grandnephew) of Milburn, NJ, Cassandra Schmidt (grandniece) of Bradley Beach, NJ. Galen McWilliams (nephew), Katherine McWilliams of State College, PA, Nickole McWilliams (grandniece), Gage Waters (fiancé), Kristen Dreibelbis (great grandniece) of Yulee, FL, Lindsey Benner (grandniece), Shawn Benner (son-in-law), Shea Benner (great grandniece), Beck Benner (geat grandnephew) of Fernandina Beach, FL. Jonathan Hess (nephew) Wilkes-Barre, PA, Christine Hess (grandniece), Breiningsville, PA, Sara Rachko (grandniece), Adam Rachko (son-in-law) Coopersburg, PA, Michael Hess (grandnephew), Jessica Nicole (fiancé), Aubrey Hess (great grandniece), Savannah Hess (great grandniece), Kayleigh Hess (great grandniece) of Wilkes-Barre, PA. Martha Christ (niece), Charles Christ (grandnephew) of the Breiningsville, PA, Sam Hess (nephew) and Sarah Hess, Lucia Hess (grandniece) of Ashville, NC. Douglas B. Portzline (first cousin once removed), Donna, of Middleburg, PA, Dylan Deatrich (stepson) Pittsburgh, PA, Hank Deatrich (stepson) Virginia Beach, VA, Ann Portzline (first cousin once removed), of Newark, DE, Jennifer Bohan, Kennett Square, PA, Austin Slovin, Newark, DE. Aileen Ryan (first cousin once removed) Middleburg, PA, Megan Cirlincione, Stockton, NJ, Katie Savidge, Selinsgrove, PA, Jeff Ryan (stepson) Harrisburg, PA, Eric Ryan (stepson), Cherry Hill, NJ, Susan Sprenkel (first cousin once removed), sons, Brian Sprenkel of Selinsgrove, PA, Jason Sprenkel of Selinsgrove, PA Charlotte McCaddin (deceased), Joe McCaddin (deceased), Brie McCaddin, Marlton, NJ, Collin McCaddin of Philadelphia, PA, Alissa McCaddin of New York, NY. Thank you to all of Sara's friends and neighbors for making memories with her in State College and at Foxdale Village. A special thank you to the staff at Foxdale Village Retirement Community for sharing your expertise during Sara's residency these past twenty-eight years. Disposition is under the direction of Humanity Gifts Registry through Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral & Cremation, State College. A guest book may be signed and condolences sent to the family at

