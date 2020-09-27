Sara Flossie Dunlap December 5, 1953-September 23, 2020 Sara Flossie Dunlap, 66, of Spring Mills passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 5, 1953, in Bradford, PA; she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Ella Belle (Schoonover) Wareham. On August 6, 1994, in Spring Mills, she married the love of her life, Swayne R. Dunlap who survives at home. Sara enjoyed going to bingo, playing video games, cards, and cooking for her family. She truly enjoyed every family get-together. Her family was everything, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Along with her husband, she is survived by three children, Dawn Chiodo of Milesburg, Gary Chiodo (Kelly) of Bellefonte, and Steven Geyer of Beech Creek; three grandchildren, Kristine Crawford (Paul), Kelsea Chiodo (Marc Olack), and Allie Haines; three great-grandchildren, Madelyn Crawford, Zekial Crawford, and Wyatt Olack. She is also survived by two sisters and one brother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Eugene Michael "Mike" Wareham. All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at Centre County Memorial Park, State College. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com