Sara J. Frazier October 10, 1923June 23, 2019 Sara J. Frazier, 95, of Centre Hall, passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Born on October 10, 1923, in Spring Mills, she was the daughter of the late Michael Tibbens and Lodie Grace (Rishel) Zubler, On July 19, 1947, in Farmers Mills, she married Kenneth L. Frazier. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary just months prior to his passing on October 19, 2017. Sara was a 1942 graduate of Gregg Township Vocational School and a 1946 graduate of Lock Haven Teachers College, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Health and Physical Education. She had also attended Penn State University and Altoona School of Commerce. She worked at Penns Valley School District as a Health and Physical Education teacher, retiring after 30 years of service. During her teaching years, she was a coach for girls softball, cheerleading, and girls basketball. She received the Lock Haven Women's Basketball Carol Eckman Distinguished Alumni Award, the Penn Coachmen Dedicated Service Award, as well as the Penns Valley Dedication to Sports Award. Sara was a member of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Centre Hall. She had many passions in life that included playing cards, gardening, camping, dancing, music, and playing the piano and organ. She followed various women's sports, especially volleyball and basketball. She loved to travel the world and had been to places such as Switzerland, Italy, France, South and Central Americas, Canada, and Mexico, along with all 50 states. She loved attending the Grange Fair but above all, she loved and adored her family. Sara is survived by her son, Kenneth Michael Frazier and his wife Carol, of Spring Mills, and three daughters; Nancy F. Wagner and her husband, Ennis, of Centre Hall, Beth Ann Znaniecki and her husband, Larry, of Hedgesville West Virginia, and Sandra G. Zerby and her husband, John, of Spring Mills. She is also survived by six grandchildren; Kathryn G. Schandler (Matt), David M. Frazier (Christine), CAPT Eric M. Wagner (Danielle), Evan K. Wagner, Rachel E. Juliano (Denver) and Tibben J. Zerby (Katie), and four great-grandchildren; Grace Juliano, Zachary Schandler, Sydney Schandler, and Jacob Frazier and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, Sara was preceded in death by three brothers; John Zubler, James Zubler, and Paul Zubler, as well as three sisters; Mary Bright, Ruth Boyer, and Lois Snyder. Sara was the last of her generation. Visitation will be on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 10am to noon at the Trinity United Church of Christ, 104 N Pennsylvania Ave, Centre Hall. Memorial service will be on Monday, July 1, 2019 at noon, at the church, with Pastor David Downer officiating. Burial will be private at the Reformed and Lutheran Cemetery in Centre Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Penns Valley Education Foundation, c/o Sara Frazier Fund, 4528 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills, PA 16875. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

