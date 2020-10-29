1/
Sara Jane "Janie" Rebuck
1944 - 2020
August 31, 1944 - October 26, 2020
Belleville, Pennsylvania - Sara Jane "Janie" Rebuck, 76, formerly of Boalsburg, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at Valley View Haven in Belleville.
Born Aug. 31, 1944 in Lewistown, she was a daughter of the late James C. and Josephine (Dunmire) Stewart Sr..
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by six siblings: James C. Stewart Jr., Margaret E. Yoder, Grace T. Yeakley, Robert S. Stewart, Philip F. Stewart, and Lois J. Stewart.
Surviving are: a daughter, Beth A. Rebuck of Bel Air, Maryland; a son, Mark A. Rebuck of Herndon, Virginia; a sister, Kay Peterson of Lewistown; and one grandson.
A 1963 graduate of Rothrock High School in McVeytown, early in life she was employed as a secretary at Lewistown Hospital and FMC Corp. in Lewistown. She later worked part time in the Penn State College of Health and Human development, and volunteered for many years at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Janie was a member of the Pine Grove Presbyterian Church.
Private services will be held with the Rev. Carl Campbell officiating.
Interment will be in Mattawana Cemetery, McVeytown.
Harshbarger Funeral Home, McVeytown, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be shared at www.harshbargerfuneralhome.com.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harshbarger Funeral Home
3 S Market St
Mc Veytown, PA 17051
(717) 899-6811
