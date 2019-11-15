Sara Jane Shearer February 14, 1930 ~ November 13, 2019 Sara Jane Shearer, 89, of Bellefonte, passed away at Centre Crest on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Sara was born in Howard, on February 14, 1930, the daughter of the late Earl and Iva J. Kessinger Shilling. On September 7, 1948 she married Richard L. Shearer, who preceded her in death on February 25, 1993. Sara was a homemaker and a member of the Blanchard Church of Christ. Sara is survived by her two daughters, Marjorie A. (Charles) Waite of Bellefonte and Jane Shearer (Robert) Carter of The Colony, Texas; her five grandchildren Michael R. Shearer, Matthew C. Waite, Mark T. Waite, Erin L. Carter and Nathan R. Carter; and five great -grandchildren. Also surviving are her two sisters, Josephine Woodring of Pleasant Gap, Joyce Sabatino of Youngstown, OH. Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Ann McKinley, Cindia Spade and her brothers, James B. Ray, Larry Shilling, and Lynn Shilling. Family and friends will be received at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 1PM - 2PM. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM with Pastor Crystal Bumgardner, officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Lamar Twp., Clinton Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Gap United Methodist Church, 179 S. Main St., Pleasant Gap, Pa. 16823 in Memory of Sara Jane Shearer. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 15, 2019