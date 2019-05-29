Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah C. King Aikey. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah C. King Aikey June 19, 1926 May 25, 2019 Sarah King Aikey, 92, of Bellefonte, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at her home in Bellefonte surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on June 19, 1926 in Marion Township. Sarah was the daughter of the late Russell L. and Mary (Meckley) King Wells and a 1943 graduate of Centre Hall Potter High School. She married the love of her life Clifford E. Aikey in 1948, they celebrated 71 years of marriage on April 21. Family was always important to Sarah. Her accomplishments were many, as a homemaker and stay at home mother she always made sure everyone was looked after and taken care of in the family. She always had time to listen to problems and help when she could and was "Mom Aikey" to many. Sarah is survived by her husband Clifford, and her daughter Pamela, both of Bellefonte, as well as beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Miles King, Peter Wells, Kermit Wells and a foster brother William S. Meckley. She was a member of Lewistown Seventh Day Adventist Church. Sarah was loved and respected by all who knew her. There will be a public viewing held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10:00am until 11:00am, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., 206 N. Spring Street Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11am at the funeral home with Reverend Rodney Watkins officiating. Burial will follow at Meyer Cemetery, Bellefonte. Memorial contributions may be made to Greater Buffalo Run Valley United Methodist Church at 1667 Buffalo Run Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

