Sarah E. Sheaffer August 14, 1986-April 23, 2020 Sarah E. Sheaffer, 33 of State College, passed away at her home, on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Sarah was born on August 14, 1986, in State College the daughter of Roberta R. Sheaffer of State College and the late Richard Oliver. Sarah is also survived by her fiance, Joseph Watkins and her children Taylor J. Watkins and Thomas R. Watkins both at home. She was a waitress at Red Lobster. Sarah was a member of Centre Church in State College. She was a writer, an artist, enjoyed camping, doing anything outdoors (hiking, swimming with her children), dancing, and singing. She was a caring and giving free spirit and a good friend. A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.org.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 26, 2020