Sarah Irvine Crecraft April 29, 1933-July 30, 2020 Sarah Irvine Crecraft, 87, previously of State College, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020, at Pennybyrn at Maryfield, High Point, North Carolina. She was born in Warren, Pennsylvania on April 29, 1933 to the late Dorothea Savage Munn and V. Merton Irvine. Sarah married her high school sweetheart, Harold, on May 4, 1953; during their 65 years of marriage they shared an abundance of travel and wonderful memories. Sally, a 1951 graduate of Warren High School, continued her education at the Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in New York City. After marrying, she devoted herself to her family rather than a career; creating homes throughout the Northeastern United States. She continued to pursue her interests in photography, music, history, and architecture. Sally encouraged her husband along a career path that started with the Navy, continued with an Engineering degree from Penn State University, went on to include several positions in the Defense Industry, ending in a Civil Service Post with the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, DC. They retired to State College over 20 years ago to keep a closer eye on the PSU sports teams and enjoy cultural events without the crowds of DC. There they remained active in the community. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband Hal, and her two sisters-in-law Ruth Saporito and Elaine McDunn. Sally is survived by her daughters Deborah Crecraft of North Port, Florida and Dassi Sklan (Alan) of Greensboro, NC; nieces Linda Burroughs (Richard), Cheryl Saporito, and Sandra Britton (Randall); and grandchildren Rebecca Nault (Nathan), Simone Sklan, Judah Sklan, and Gabriel Sklan. Burial will be in Warren County Memorial Park, Warren, PA, next to her husband. A graveside Memorial Service will be held Labor Day weekend. In lieu of flowers, the Crecraft family suggests donations to Sally's favorite charities: Bob Perks Cancer Fund, PO Box 313, State College, PA 16804, http://www.bobperksfund.org/donate/
; Colonial Williamsburg, 101 Visitor Center Drive, Williamsburg, VA 23185, https://www.colonialwilliamsburg.org/give/
; or your local food bank.