Sarah J. (Bower) Korman October 7, 1942 August 14, 2020 Sarah J. (Bower) Korman, 77, of AristaCare at Hearthside, formerly of Bellefonte, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at AristaCare at Hearthside in State College. Born on October 7, 1942 in Clinton County, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Lois (Butler) Bower. On August 16, 1960, she married her beloved husband, Dean "Deano" W. Korman, Sr., who survives at home after sharing nearly 60 years of marriage together. Sarah worked for Josten's Yearbook manufacturing in the Plates Department for 28 years until her retirement. In addition to her husband, Dean, she is survived by her late son's, Dean Jr., longtime companion, Blanca Rincon, two grandchildren, Heather Fields (Jeff) of Port Matilda, and Kevin Korman (Brandi) of Bellefonte, and four great-grandchildren, Riley Fields, Grayson Fields, Raylan Korman, and Lilly "Princess" Korman. Also surviving are six brothers, Richard, Toner, George, Robert, Harold, and Harvey Bower. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dean "Bo" W. Korman, Jr., on August 5, 2018, four brothers, Ralph, John, Larry, and Calvin, and seven sisters, Rose Pursel, Lois Brookens, Kathryn Allen, Margaret Marr, Carol Perry, Anna Mae Bower, and Mary Bower. Sarah enjoyed riding with her husband on his motorcycle. She treasured the time that she was able to spend with her family. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
.