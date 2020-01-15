Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Margaret Gummo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Margaret Gummo July 5, 1939-January 12, 2020 Sarah Margaret Gummo, age 80, 9015 Playhouse Road, Petersburg, PA, West Township, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 12:45 PM at Mt. Nittany Medical Center, State College, PA. Sarah was born July 5, 1939 in State College, PA, daughter of the late Melvin and Etta (Albright) Kauffman She is survived by her 6 children: Susan M. Barban and her husband Timothy of Petersburg, Kimberly Zimmerman and her husband Jeffrey of Alexandria, Diane Gummo of Millerstown, PA, Ricky Gummo and his wife Debrah of Maryland, Douglas Gummo and his wife Shannon of Petersburg, Payton Gummo and his wife Kelly of Petersburg, 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Also survived by 2 siblings: Roy Kauffman of Warriors Mark Darlene Hoch of Mercersburg, PA. She was preceded in death by 2 siblings. Sarah retired after working for a long number of years in the Credit Department for O.W. Houtz in State College. She was a member of the Petersburg Bethel Church. She loved reading her Bible, playing games especially Sorry and she was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates. She enjoyed cross stitching, watching Little House on the Prairie and Jeopardy. She was a resident of Huntingdon County since 1968 and her current residence since 2001. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at the Cutright Funeral Homes-Smithfield Chapel, 313 Fairgrounds Road, Huntingdon, PA 16652. Interment will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shaver's Creek Fire Company, 5474 Charter Oak Road, Petersburg, PA 16669 or to the Twin Creeks Ambulance Service, 4814 Shavers Creek Road, Petersburg, PA 16669. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Cutright Funeral Home-Smithfield Chapel, 313 Fairgrounds Road, Huntingdon, PA 16652,

