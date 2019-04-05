Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Marie "Sally" Mains. View Sign

Sarah Marie "Sally" Mains Mrs. Sarah "Sally" Marie Mains, of Logan- ton, PA, died suddenly on April 1, 2019 at the age of 55. Sarah was born on January 5, 1964 in Smith- town, New York. The daughter of Albert and Mary George. Sarah was preceded in death by her father, Albert and her brother, Gordon. Sarah will be forever loved and missed by surviving husband, Brian; daughter, Fawna; daughter, Amber; step-son, Jon and step- daughter, Ashlie; granddaughter's, Alexis and Makensie; grandson's, Jason and Owen; Mother, Mary; Sisters, Myra, Marcia; brothers, Albert Jr and Charles and countless family and friends. At Sarah's request, no services will be held. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 436 Brungard Road Loganton, PA 17747.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 5, 2019

