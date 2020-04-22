Scott L. Hoy September 10, 1964-April 18, 2020 Scott L. Hoy, 55, pass-ed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Camp Hill. Scott was born on September 10, 1964, in Bellefonte a son of the late Lewis H. and Sandra L. Hoy. Scott was a graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School, class of 1982. He loved to go hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Scott is survived by his daughter, Rebecca D. Hoy-Bowmaster and his son Scott L. Hoy (Natalie). Also surviving is his brother, Lawrence R. Hoy (Diane), his sisters, Leanne H. Lucas (Daniel) and Shari L. Brown (Steve); grandchildren Rylan A. Miller, Tyreese M. Bowmaster, and Corbey J. Bowmaster. He is also survived by a very special Uncle and Aunt Nelson J. and Beverly H. Shrack. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 22, 2020