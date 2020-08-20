Selma Kathryn King April 1, 1941 - August 2, 2020 Selma Kathryn King, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Hershey Medical Center on August 2, 2020. Born on April 1, 1941 in Butler, PA, Selma was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Florence Lewis. In 1959, she married Robert King and though they divorced many years ago, they remained friends and talked frequently about their kids and grandkids. She began her career working at Centre Film Lab, color correcting photos. By the time she retired from Outreach and Marketing Communications at Penn State in 2014, she had made an indelible impression on the people there. Selma cherished the friendships she gained and never left them behind, even into retirement. Selma will be deeply missed by her daughter, Marcey McMillan and her husband Bill; her son Jeffrey King and his wife Judy, all of Pennsylvania Furnace; and her brother Gilbert Lewis and his wife Linda of State College. She was so very proud of her grandchildren: Cameron McMillan and his wife Lizzy, Whitney McMillan, Simon McMillan, Jared King, Tyler King, and Rachel King. She cherished her great grandson, Maximus McMillan, and was excitedly awaiting the arrival of her second great grandchild, a baby girl, this September. Through her daughter's home daycare, she was Grandma Selma to many children over the years who she loved as family and who adored her. It is nearly impossible to sum up in a few words the life of someone with such a lively spirit and kind heart. She loved all things Penn State, going out to lunch with friends, romance novels, and movies with happy endings. But she was never happier than when her whole family was together to enjoy dinners, celebrations and holidays. She lived her life with compassion, kindness, respect and humor, and a deep sense of the value of friends and family. Selma had an immense love for people and rarely left an encounter at the grocery store or the doctor's office without making a connection. Her family is thankful for the kind hospice nurses at Hershey Medical Center, and to all who loved her, both far and near. Selma's generous spirit will be greatly missed by her family and her friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when gathering in person can be done safely.In lieu of flowers,please consider contributing to a charity, One Dogata Time 501C, in her memory: onedogatatime.us
/donate/.