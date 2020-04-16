Seth R. Bonar January 9, 1992 ~ April 14, 2020 Seth R. Bonar, 28, of Howard, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born on January 9, 1992, he was the son of Dale L. Bonar and Judy L. (Dotts) Lee. Seth was a 2010 graduate of Penns Valley High School. He worked as an NDT Technician for Techknowserv in State College. He was of the protestant faith. Seth was an extremely outgoing and social person. He could be found on his computer doing various things and playing World of Warcraft. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking. Seth is survived by his father, Dale L. Bonar of Loganton, his mother Judy L. (Dotts) Lee and her husband, Darrell, of Howard, and two brothers: Brian T. Bonar and his fiancé, Claire Gallaher, of Clearfield and Aaron D. Keller of Howard and his beloved four-legged best friend "Odin". Seth was very excited when he heard the news that he was going to become an uncle for the first time, this coming September. Seth was preceded in death by his brother, Logan M. Bonar on February 21, 2014, his paternal grandparents, Tom and Nancy Bonar, and his maternal grandparents, Jerome and Shirley Leitzell. A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Seth at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Seth to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc, 228 S Pennsylvania Ave #579, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. #579 Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 16, 2020