Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Seth R. Bonar. View Sign Service Information Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc 228 S Pennsylvania Ave Centre Hall , PA 16828 (814)-364-1099 Send Flowers Obituary

Seth R. Bonar January 9, 1992 ~ April 14, 2020 Seth R. Bonar, 28, of Howard, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born on January 9, 1992, he was the son of Dale L. Bonar and Judy L. (Dotts) Lee. Seth was a 2010 graduate of Penns Valley High School. He worked as an NDT Technician for Techknowserv in State College. He was of the protestant faith. Seth was an extremely outgoing and social person. He could be found on his computer doing various things and playing World of Warcraft. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking. Seth is survived by his father, Dale L. Bonar of Loganton, his mother Judy L. (Dotts) Lee and her husband, Darrell, of Howard, and two brothers: Brian T. Bonar and his fiancé, Claire Gallaher, of Clearfield and Aaron D. Keller of Howard and his beloved four-legged best friend "Odin". Seth was very excited when he heard the news that he was going to become an uncle for the first time, this coming September. Seth was preceded in death by his brother, Logan M. Bonar on February 21, 2014, his paternal grandparents, Tom and Nancy Bonar, and his maternal grandparents, Jerome and Shirley Leitzell. A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Seth at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Seth to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc, 228 S Pennsylvania Ave #579, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. #579 Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at

Seth R. Bonar January 9, 1992 ~ April 14, 2020 Seth R. Bonar, 28, of Howard, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born on January 9, 1992, he was the son of Dale L. Bonar and Judy L. (Dotts) Lee. Seth was a 2010 graduate of Penns Valley High School. He worked as an NDT Technician for Techknowserv in State College. He was of the protestant faith. Seth was an extremely outgoing and social person. He could be found on his computer doing various things and playing World of Warcraft. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking. Seth is survived by his father, Dale L. Bonar of Loganton, his mother Judy L. (Dotts) Lee and her husband, Darrell, of Howard, and two brothers: Brian T. Bonar and his fiancé, Claire Gallaher, of Clearfield and Aaron D. Keller of Howard and his beloved four-legged best friend "Odin". Seth was very excited when he heard the news that he was going to become an uncle for the first time, this coming September. Seth was preceded in death by his brother, Logan M. Bonar on February 21, 2014, his paternal grandparents, Tom and Nancy Bonar, and his maternal grandparents, Jerome and Shirley Leitzell. A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Seth at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Seth to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc, 228 S Pennsylvania Ave #579, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. #579 Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close