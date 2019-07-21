Sharon J. Smith August 18, 1948July 18, 2019 Sharon J. Smith, 70 of Bellefonte, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home. Our mother and grandma passed peacefully in her sleep very unexpectedly. She took with her a piece of each of our hearts. We will greatly miss her. Anyone that knew her knew her sole was kind and gentle. She always had a beautiful smile and no complaints even wth the constant pain of Rheumatoid Arthritis. She was born on August 18, 1948 in Centre Co., the daughter of the late Robert W. and Theo E. Butler Ketih. Sharon was preceded by her sister Linda Pritchard. Sharon is survived by two daughters; Kristen (Robert) Lindquist of Pleasant Gap and Nicole Smtih of Bellefonte, one son; Scott (Danielle) Smith, one brother; Bill Keith, one sister; Kathy Peters and five grandchildren; Caleb (Sam) Smith, Skylar, Dax, Aylaa & Avynn. Friends and family will be received from 6-8:00 p.m. at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Howard on Monday, July 22, 2018. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. View and sign the online guestbook at www.kader-neff.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 21, 2019