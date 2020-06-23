Sharon Lee Tice Young August 7, 1948 June 16, 2020 Sharon Lee Tice Young, 71, of Bellefonte, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. A daughter of the late Betty Jane Tice Statler and stepdaughter of Ray Statler. Sharon was also raised by her grandparents, John M. and Leoda W. Swisher Tice. Sharon was born August 7, 1948, in Bellefonte. She was married to the late Lee E. "Bud" Shreffler who died in 2015. Sharon attended State College Area School District and retired from the State College Schools cafeteria department as a cook. Sharon is survived by one son, Robin Young, of State College, three grandsons, Jeff Walk of Bellefonte, Keneris and Christian Young of Virginia, and one great-granddaughter, Delanie Walk of Bellefonte, stepdaughter, LeeAnn Shreffler Bathurst of Mill Hall. Also surviving is one sister, Denise Statler Ghaner (Jeff) of Julian, nephew, Steven Ghaner (Kim) of Fayetteville, and niece, Pam Ghaner of Julian, adopted sister, Linda Bickle Koch, and her son, Scott and daughter, Shana of Centre Hall. Sharon was preceded in death by one son, John M. Young, who died in 2016. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.



