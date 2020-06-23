Sharon Lee Tice Young
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Lee Tice Young August 7, 1948 June 16, 2020 Sharon Lee Tice Young, 71, of Bellefonte, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. A daughter of the late Betty Jane Tice Statler and stepdaughter of Ray Statler. Sharon was also raised by her grandparents, John M. and Leoda W. Swisher Tice. Sharon was born August 7, 1948, in Bellefonte. She was married to the late Lee E. "Bud" Shreffler who died in 2015. Sharon attended State College Area School District and retired from the State College Schools cafeteria department as a cook. Sharon is survived by one son, Robin Young, of State College, three grandsons, Jeff Walk of Bellefonte, Keneris and Christian Young of Virginia, and one great-granddaughter, Delanie Walk of Bellefonte, stepdaughter, LeeAnn Shreffler Bathurst of Mill Hall. Also surviving is one sister, Denise Statler Ghaner (Jeff) of Julian, nephew, Steven Ghaner (Kim) of Fayetteville, and niece, Pam Ghaner of Julian, adopted sister, Linda Bickle Koch, and her son, Scott and daughter, Shana of Centre Hall. Sharon was preceded in death by one son, John M. Young, who died in 2016. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-4261
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved