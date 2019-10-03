Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon R. Knepp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon R. Knepp October 29, 1950 ~ September 30, 2019 Sharon R. Knepp, 68, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Mount Nittany Hospital, State College. Born October 29, 1950, in Lewistown, she was a daughter of the late John Charles and Helen May (Rose) Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, John Wilson, Sue Barlett, and her beloved dog, Buttons. She is survived by: her husband, James A. "Kneppy" Knepp, of Lewistown, who she married on Sept. 4, 1999; children, Camala Sholly and husband, John, of Lewistown, Gary Reed and wife, Lynn, of Kentucky, Dawn Kerstetter, of Lewistown, Jenn Pennepacker and husband, John, of Lewistown, Kim Gibbons, of Milroy, Robin Plank, of Strodes Mills, Teresa Young, of Shirleysburg, Dana Hess, of Mount Union, BobbiJo Carlin and husband, Kenneth, of Mount Union, Charity Bender and husband, Philip, of Huntingdon; 35 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; siblings, Val Davis, of Granville and Bill Wilson and wife, Becky, of Lewistown. She attended Lewistown Area High School. Sharon worked at Lewistown Hospital. She was a member of the Eagles Club, the Moose, and Jack's Mountain Chapter 35 Abate. Sharon liked going to auctions, yard sales, and traveling to the beach. She enjoyed riding with her husband on their trike, gardening, flowers and spending time with family and friends. A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Woodlawn, 200 N. Main St., Lewistown. A second viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Woodlawn, with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donation's in Sharon's memory may be made to a . Online condolences may be offered to the family at

