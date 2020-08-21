1/1
Sharon Rae Yearick
1960 - 2020
Sharon Rae Yearick August 18, 1960 ~ August 14, 2020 Sharon Rae Yearick, of Bellefonte, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 surrounded by her family at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. She was 59. Born August 18, 1960 in El Paso, TX, Sharon was a daughter of the late John H. Stewart and Janice L. Lucas Stewart of Centre Hall. She was a 1978 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School where she played in the band. On September 23, 2006, she married Kent A. "Nels" Yearick who survives at their home. In addition to her mother Janice, Sharon is survived by one sister, Susan Cope of Colorado Springs, CO, and a special niece, Tiffany. Sharon was preceded in death by one sister, Joan Stewart in 1985. Sharon was employed with the U.S. Postal service in State College where she served 34 years. She enjoyed playing games, crocheting, attending Grange Fair and shopping, with flea markets being one of her favorite destinations. Sharon also enjoyed time with her dogs, but most of all she loved time with family. A Celebration of Sharon's life for family, will be held at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim on August 29, 2020 at 11:00 am with Craig Rhoads officiating. Sharon will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery in Millheim at the convenience of the family. Contribution's in her memory may be given to Paws, 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801 or to the American Cancer Society, 1375 Martin Street, Ste 206, State College, PA 16803. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
120 W Main St
Millheim, PA 16854
(814) 349-5623
