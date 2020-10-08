Shauna White Foss November 24, 1979 ~ October 4, 2020 Shauna White Foss, 40, of Spring Mills, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at home. Born November 24, 1979, in Lewistown, she was the daughter of Howard F. Foss and Sandra White. In addition to her parents, Shauna is survived by her step-father, Rodney Leedy of Spring Mills; her partner, Joshua Fultz of Spring Mills; two daughters, Mia Lynn Vipond (13) and Cassandra Lynn-Jean Fultz (4) of Spring Mills; and a brother, Kyle P. Foss and his partner Vanessa R. Wilder of Centre Hall. Shauna graduated from State College Area High School in 1997. From daughter Mia: She loved reading novels, and loved to walk her dogs with her daughters behind the house, she loved music so much, she loved watching movies with her daughters and spending time with them in any way. She loved her dogs. Mom, I just want you to know that I will always love you no matter where you are, I still can't believe your gone. I know you're watching over me and I know you're proud of me as I am of you. It was your time to go and I will always miss you and remember how much of a happy person you were. I loved you most out of anyone on this planet and I still will, I will always remember when we would jam out to music in the car or have movie nights, when you would practice softball with me out in the backyard, and when we would tickle Cassie and we would all end in a laughing mess. Mom I will never forget you and you deserved so much more. Memorial service will be Friday, October 9, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. Memorial contributions may be directed to Pets Come First at petscomefirst.net/donate
