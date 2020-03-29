Stella Mazurik Updegraff June 5, 1937-March 26, 2020 Stella Mazurik Updegraff, 82, of State College, PA, formerly of -Boalsburg PA, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College, PA. Born June 5, 1937, in Canadensis, PA, she was the daughter of the late George Andrew and Estella Weiland Mazurik. On September 12, 1959 she married William M. Updegraff, Jr., who survives. Also surviving is a son, Robert A. "Bob" Updegraff and his wife, Suzanne, of Frederick, MD, a grandson Bradley, and a granddaughter, Molly; three sisters, Joyce Carol Barna and her husband, John, of Tobyhanna, PA, Judith Ann Kilpatrick and Kathleen Agnes Stewart, both of Cresco, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, William M. "Opie" Updegraff III on October 21, 2009. She was a 1955 graduate of Barrett Township High School, Mountainhome, PA. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Boalsburg. Stella enjoyed gardening and had a love for nature. Memorial services will be held at a future date at the Zion Lutheran Church, 105 Old Boalsburg Road, Boalsburg, PA. Burial will be in Boalsburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church, 105 Old Boalsburg Rd, Boalsburg, PA 16827. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 29, 2020