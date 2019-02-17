Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Shelby Marie Barnes July 8, 1953February 15, 2019 Shelby Marie Barnes, 65 of Howard was born on July 8, 1953 in Lock Haven, the daughter of the late Sheldon & Evelyn (Vonada) Brickley. On June 23, 1990 she married Steven E. Barnes who resides in Howard. Along with her husband she is survived by one son; Michael D. (Tamela) Barnes of Howard, Step-daughter; Nicole Coakley of Kearney, Ne., granddaughters; Cyerra Lucas & Chenoah Barnes. Shelby was a graduate of Bald Eagle High School, South Hills Business School and upon graduation was awarded as the 1st recipient of the Lesa M. Thompson Memorial Award. She was a lifetime resident of Howard. Shelby retired from the State Correctional Institution at Rockview as a Parole agent with the PA Board of Probation and Parole. She was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. After her retirement Shelby volunteered at Centre County PAWS and acted as a foster parent to shelter dogs in need of a forever home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Centre Co. PAWS in her name. No services per Shelby's request.

135 Main St

Howard , PA 16841

