Shelby Marie Barnes July 8, 1953February 15, 2019 Shelby Marie Barnes, 65 of Howard was born on July 8, 1953 in Lock Haven, the daughter of the late Sheldon & Evelyn (Vonada) Brickley. On June 23, 1990 she married Steven E. Barnes who resides in Howard. Along with her husband she is survived by one son; Michael D. (Tamela) Barnes of Howard, Step-daughter; Nicole Coakley of Kearney, Ne., granddaughters; Cyerra Lucas & Chenoah Barnes. Shelby was a graduate of Bald Eagle High School, South Hills Business School and upon graduation was awarded as the 1st recipient of the Lesa M. Thompson Memorial Award. She was a lifetime resident of Howard. Shelby retired from the State Correctional Institution at Rockview as a Parole agent with the PA Board of Probation and Parole. She was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. After her retirement Shelby volunteered at Centre County PAWS and acted as a foster parent to shelter dogs in need of a forever home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Centre Co. PAWS in her name. No services per Shelby's request. Online condolences at www.kader-neff.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 17, 2019