Shelley Jo Roy Shelley Jo Roy age 60, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 in Fuquay-Varina, NC. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Fuquay-Varina Presbyterian Church, 308 N. Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Shelley was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine Smith. She is survived by her husband, James Edward Roy; daughters, Heather Roy, Jenna Sherwood husband, James and Lauren Roy and husband, Tyler; father, James B. Smith; grandchildren, Aden, Braedon and Wilhelm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , 514 Daniels St #109 Raleigh, NC 27605. Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 28, 2019