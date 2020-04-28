Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home 201 Spring Street Milesburg , PA 16853 (814)-355-7551 Send Flowers Obituary

Sherry Jean Reasner May 5, 1941-April 26, 2020 Sherry Jean Reasner, 78, of Snow Shoe entered into God's rest on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Sherry was born on May 5, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois a daughter of the late Dale B. and June E. Baxter Curtis. Sherry was a member of the Mt. Top Christian Missionary Alliance Church. She was a dedicated and faithful servant to the Lord, and she always showed his love and kindness to everyone she came in contact with. She loved the outdoors and her numerous flower beds. Sherry also loved crafting and giving things away she made to many. She also enjoyed sewing, baking and cooking for her family. Sherry was a loving, caring grandmother to her numerous grandchildren and many other children in the community who affectionately called her "MaMaw". Sherry is survived by her husband, James K. Reasner, who was the love of her life and best friend. They enjoyed traveling and spending all their time together. It was a rare occasion to see one without the other. Also surviving are two daughters and son-in-laws, Jamie Beaver and husband Shawn Beaver of Beaver Springs, PA and Tracy Johnson and husband Mike Johnson of Snow Shoe, PA. One daughter-in-law, Nina

Sherry Jean Reasner May 5, 1941-April 26, 2020 Sherry Jean Reasner, 78, of Snow Shoe entered into God's rest on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Sherry was born on May 5, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois a daughter of the late Dale B. and June E. Baxter Curtis. Sherry was a member of the Mt. Top Christian Missionary Alliance Church. She was a dedicated and faithful servant to the Lord, and she always showed his love and kindness to everyone she came in contact with. She loved the outdoors and her numerous flower beds. Sherry also loved crafting and giving things away she made to many. She also enjoyed sewing, baking and cooking for her family. Sherry was a loving, caring grandmother to her numerous grandchildren and many other children in the community who affectionately called her "MaMaw". Sherry is survived by her husband, James K. Reasner, who was the love of her life and best friend. They enjoyed traveling and spending all their time together. It was a rare occasion to see one without the other. Also surviving are two daughters and son-in-laws, Jamie Beaver and husband Shawn Beaver of Beaver Springs, PA and Tracy Johnson and husband Mike Johnson of Snow Shoe, PA. One daughter-in-law, Nina Smith of VA. Her sister Candace J. Clark of Placerville, CA; brother, Gary D. Curtis of Wingate, PA. Also surviving are six grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Sherry was preceded in death by her mother, June E. Smith of Snow Shoe, her step-father Albert C. Smith of Snow Shoe, Father Dale B. Curtis of Hollidaysburg PA, Sister Gayle E. Curtis of Alabama, and a son Larry W. Smith of Virginia. There will be no public visitation. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Top Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 675 Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe, PA 16874. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close