Shirley (Medzie) O'Brien December 24, 1945November 13, 2019 Shirley Ann (Medzie) O'Brien, 73, of Palmyra, passed away peace-fully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital, Harrisburg. She was born Monday, December 24, 1945 in Morrisdale to the late George and Helen (Paddock) Medzie. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years John L. O'Brien. She was filled with love and lived her life giving and sharing of her time and gifts. She and her family welcomed less fortunate children into their home and opened their doors over the holidays to those in need. She was a member of the St. Mary of Providence Auxiliary in Elverson, was past treasurer of Glenmoore Historical Society, faithful member of the Church of the Holy Spirit, and volunteer at the Caring Cupboard in Palmyra. She was an amazing cook and loved time spent with her grandchildren and family. She is survived by a daughter, Sandi Brettler and husband Robert of Palmyra; a son, John O'Brien of Scottsdale, AZ; four grandchildren, Conner O'Brien, Rachel Brettler, Hunter O'Brien, and John Brettler; two brothers and a sister. She was predeceased by two brothers and a sister. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 18th at 11 AM at Church of the Holy Spirit, 300 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 AM until time of the service at the church. Private burial will take place in Hershey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Caring Cupboard, 131 North Railroad Street, Palmyra

