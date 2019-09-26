Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley A. Etters. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley A. Etters August 9, 1929 ~ September 24, 2019 Shirley A. Etters, 90, of Snow Shoe, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her home. Born on August 9, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Bertha (Watson) McCloskey. On April 19, 1947 in Maryland, she married David H. Etters. David passed away on October 31, 2011. Shirley attended the Snow Shoe High School. She was a member of the Snow Shoe Church of Christ. She worked at Penn State University in the Food Services Department, retiring in 1991 after 20+ years of service. Shirley enjoyed shopping, knitting, watching game shows on TV, and going to Atlantic City. She was an excellent cook. She always had Sunday dinners at her home and there was never a shortage of food. For the past several years, you could find Shirley sitting in her rocking chair, looking out her living room window, watching the wildlife. Above all, she loved being with her children and grandchildren. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Deborah A. Pluebell of Snow Shoe and by one son, David L. Etters of Karthaus. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; George Greenaway (Doris), Mark Greenaway (Joann), Darren Greenaway (Carla), Abbee Rider (Dennis), Billie Jo Ludwig (David), Leslie Vonada, Robert Brooks (Julie), Ronald Brooks (Jennifer), Cathi Bittinger, Rebecca Hemphill (Stacey). Rachel Stump (Kevin), Jackie Lidgett, Lori Rodriguez, and Joey Lidgett (Sherry), 44 great-grandchildren, 18 great-great- grandchildren and one sister, Jean Young and her husband, Robert, of Arizona. Along with her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan D. Lidgett, one grandson, Brett Greenaway, two great grandsons, Eric Vonada and James Brooks, three brothers and four sisters. Visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6-8pm and again on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10-11am at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe. Funeral services will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Catherine Dittman officiating. Burial will be private at the Church of Christ Cemetery in Snow Shoe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Snow Show Church of Christ, PO Box 148, Snow Shoe, PA 16874. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at

