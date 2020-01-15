Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann "Artz" Hykes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Ann (Artz) Hykes November 13, 1933 ~ January 13, 2020 READING - Shirley Ann (Artz) Hykes passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 13, 2020 in Reading. She was the wife of the late John H. Hykes to whom she was married for 45 years. Born on November 13, 1933 in Pine Grove Mills, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Emily (Steele) Artz. Shirley graduated from State College High School in Pine Grove Mills, Pa in 1951. She received her RN degree in 1954 from Washington County Hospital School of Nursing in Hagerstown, MD. Shirley's nursing career in Public Health spanned more than 50 years. She retired from York City Department of Public Health as the Director of Nursing. After she retired, Shirley continued to work as a nurse with the Penn Mar Human Services. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family at the Outer Banks as well as camping and hiking in West Virginia. Shirley is survived by her children Kelly and Michael Hansen, Alan Hykes, Shelly Gherke and David Hykes. Grandchildren Jonathon and Valeen Hykes, Melissa and Darren Babin, David Gherke and Rachael Gherke. Great grandchildren Kiersten Hykes, Madisyn Babin, Carter Babin and Avery Babin. Sisters Marge Goetz, Mary Vreeland and Patsy Artz. She was preceded in death by her brothers Raymond Artz, Jerry Artz, Jack Artz and Jim Artz. A viewing will be held on January 16, 2020 at the Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. on January 17, 2020 at Pine Grove Presbyterian Church, 150 W. Pine Grove Rd., Pine Grove Mills, PA with a service to follow at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Carl Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Mills Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Penn Mar foundation at www.pen-mar.org . Shirley's family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Heartland Hospice and the Rittenhouse Senior Living of Muhlenberg. Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 15, 2020

