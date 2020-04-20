Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Williams Rothstein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Ann Williams Rothstein January 22, 1937-April 15, 2020 Shirley Ann Williams Rothstein, 83, of Port Matilda, passed into eternity at her residence Wed. April 15, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born Jan. 22, 1937 in Port Matilda a daughter of the late Ellsworth R. and Gertrude (Woomer) Beckwith. She was twice married, first to the late Charles E. Williams and then on May 11, 2009 she married Arlan Rothstein. She is survived by her husband of Port Matilda, a daughter Brenda (Ted) Lange, 5 grandchildren: Samantha Williams Beahm in Lancaster, Breanna Williams in Philipsburg, Joshua (Isabel) Lange of Port Matilda, Jacob (Allison) Lange in Murfreesboro, TN., and Joseph (Ali) Lange in Bellefonte. There are 2 great-granddaughters Adeline Lange in Murfreesboro and Nevaeh Beahm in Lancaster. Shirley was preceded in death by a son Bruce E. Williams, a brother John T. Beckwith, and sister Dorothy G. Beckwith Stewart. She was a graduate of Tyrone High School in 1955. She and Arlan attended the Port Matilda Baptist Church when able. She had worked for Penn State University until becoming a mom. Later on, Shirley delivered mail in the Port Matilda area. Then she worked at and retired from HRB-Singer which later became Raytheon. She loved staying home with her dogs, caring for her flowers and watching the birds at her bird feeder. Shirley will be missed by her family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held later at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be at Williams Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be given to the Port Matilda Baptist Church or the State College Access Church. Arrangements by the Derman Funeral Home, Inc.

