Service Information Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services P. C. - State College 1034 Benner Pike State College , PA 16801 (814)-234-0332

Shirley E. Siegenthaler March 28, 1923 - January 4, 2020 Shirley E. (Hanscen) Siegenthaler, 96, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College. Born March 28, 1923, in Helena, Montana; she was a daughter of the late Clarence John and Verna (Sinclair) Hanscen. On April 7, 1947, she married Dr. Bruce M. Siegenthaler who preceded her in death on January 20, 2015. Shirley grew up in rural Montana, her father worked for Montana Power Company on the Missouri River. Early school years were spent in a one room school, then she went to high school in Helena, finally, graduating from Polson High School in 1941. Her family had many fond memories of Shirley telling stories from childhood such as the stage coach rides to high school during 'Vigilante, Days'. She served her country in the United States Navy from 1944-1946, receiving an honorable discharge. Shirley attended the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, where she met her husband Bruce. She graduated and received her Bachelors Degree. Mr. and Mrs. Siegenthaler moved to State College in 1951. In addition to raising her family, she studied Ceramics for the State College Adult Education Program. She was a founding member of the Potters' Guild of Central PA., a long time Art Alliance member, and served as Chairman for many of the Arts Festival Committees. Shirley, with her husband Bruce, moved to Foxdale Village in 2006. She is survived by three sons, Robert Siegenthaler (Jeanne), Thomas Siegenthaler (Jessica), and Peter Siegenthaler (Linda); four granddaughters, Rebecca Freeman (Maurice), Jennifer Matyavosky (Michael), Ali Siegenthaler, and Robin Chapman (Cortland); one grandson, Eric Siegenthaler (Amy). Also surviving are her great grandchildren, Brooklynn, Brielle, and Braxton Freeman, Adalynn and Wyatt Matyosovsky, and Hazel Chapman. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Carol "Kay" Manaras. All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Potters' Guild, P.O. Box 811, Lemont, PA 16851. Services have been entrusted to Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral & Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA. An online guest book may be signed and condolences sent to the family at

