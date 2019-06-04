Shirley H. DeArment October 3, 1934June 1, 2019 Shirley H. DeArment, 84, of Howard, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born on October 3, 1934 in Romola, a daughter of the late Oscar & Olive McCloskey Weaver. On June 13, 1953 she was united in marriage to Robert L. DeArment who survives at home. Shirley was a member of the Howard Christian Church where she taught Children's Sunday school for many years. She was also a volunteer at Centre Crest for over 15 years and the Howard Fire Co. in the catering division. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. She especially enjoyed spending time with her husband, children and grand and great-grandchildren. Along with her husband she is surived by two sons, Bobby (Trudy) of Howard and Richard (Patti) DeArment of Allenwood; one daughter, Joan (Jeffrey) Coppes of Huntingdon; one sister, Lois Nyman of Blanchard; a sister-in-law, Betty Weaver of Rote; four grandchildren, Jessica (James) Peters, Caitlin (Andrew) Gaiser, Olivia (William) Culbertson and Taylor DeArment and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 8 brothers and sisters. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Howard Christian Church, with Pastors Charles Salmon and Don Crane officiating. Refreshments will be served after the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sylvan Hills Christian Camp, 175 Sylvan Hills Road, Howard, Pa.16841 Online condolences at www.kader-neff.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on June 4, 2019