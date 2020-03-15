Shirley J. Ingraham August 2, 1931 February 23, 2020 Shirley J. Ingraham, 88, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on August 2, 1931 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania to Blair Young and Geraldine Houtz Young. Shirley was a long-time resident of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and retired from the Grit, which was a weekly newspaper popular in the rural U.S. during much of the 20th century. Shirley was a devoted follower of Jesus and a long-time member of Memorial Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, David Young, and her husband, Julian Ingraham. Shirley is survived by her brothers, Dennis Young of Canyon Lake, Texas; Robert Young of Goodyear, Arizona; Gary Young of North Chesterfield, Virginia; and sisters Beverly Auman of Monticello, Indiana and Brenda VanIngen of Orange Beach, Alabama. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements are with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232, 210-495-8221.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 15, 2020