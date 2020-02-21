Shirley Jean Cain October 6, 1954 ~ February 17, 2020 Shirley Jean Cain, 65, of Julian, Pennsylvania passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born October 6, 1954 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania to the late Robert and Edna (Packer) Cain. Survivors: Long time companion, Ron Emenhizer; children, Rhonda Emenhizer of Julian, Renee Emenhizer of Julian, Nevin Emenhizer of Pittsburgh, Christina Jamison and her husband, Michael of Huntingdon; and her dog, Jessa; sisters, Hannah Cain Margus of Lincoln, Nebraska, Mabel Summers of Wingate, Pennsylvania, Nora Helmick of Florida; and a sister-in-law, Connie Cain of Lemar. She was preceded in death by two siblings, Robert Cain and Helen Boone. Shirley, a lifetime resident of Centre County, worked as a Home Health Aid for a long number of years. She loved watching game shows and her dog, Jessa. All services will be held private. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Shirley Cain to the Cutright Funeral Homes P.C., Post Office Box 594, Huntingdon, Pennsylvania 16652-0594 Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Cutright Funeral Homes-Smithfield Chapel, 313 Fairgrounds Rd., Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. 16652 www.cutrightfuneralhomes.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2020