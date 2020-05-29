Shirley L. McClellan
Shirley L. McClellan September 2, 1935 ~ May 27, 2020 Shirley L. McClellan, 84, of Centre Hall, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born on September 2, 1935 in Potter Township, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Sara (Fohringer) Bogdan. On December 18, 1954 in Centre Hall, she married Harold E. McClellan, who preceded her in death on July 29, 2010. Shirley graduated from Centre Hall Potter High School. She was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church in Colyer, where she had played the organ for many years. Since the closing of Bethany United Methodist Church, she has attended the Grace Baptist Church in Spring Mills. She was a homemaker and especially enjoyed working outdoors. She was a very kind and welcoming soul, offering sweet treats to those that came to visit her. She would open the door and greet you with a smile from ear to ear. She loved, cherished and adored her children and grandchildren. Shirley is survived by one daughter, Delma K. McClellan of State College; two sons, Dwayne E. McClellan and his wife, Angie, of West Decatur and Daren L. McClellan and his wife, Tammy, of Spring Mills; and three grandchildren, Rebekah, Emanuel, and Elisha McClellan. Visitation will be held for Shirley on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 10-11am at the Grace Baptist Church in Spring Mills with Pastor Kenneth Codner officiating. There will be a memorial service following the visitation at 11am. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Zion Hill United Methodist Cemetery in Colyer immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Shirley to Zion Hill United Methodist Cemetery, 354 Taylor Hill Road, Centre Hall, PA 16828. For all those planning to attend the services, we request that CDC guidelines are being followed with facial coverings and social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. #579 Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on May 29, 2020.
