Shirley Lou Bennett October 10, 1932-May 31, 2020 Shirley Lou Bennett, 87, of Bellefonte, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. She was born in Walker Twp., Centre Co. on October 10, 1932, the daughter of the late Philip & Blanche Orr Yarnell. On December 31, 1952 she married Blair Powers who preceded her in death. On June 13, 2000 she married Elwood Bennett who survives in Lock Haven. Shirley is survived by one son; Gary (Amy) Powers of Bellefonte, one brother; Earl (Doris) Yarnell of Mingoville, two sisters; Peggy (Fred) Yost & Georgia (Dave) Homan both of Bellefonte, two grandchildren; Lindsey (Chris) Harter of Howard and Clayton (Ashley) Powers of Port Matilda, and two great-grandchildren; Colin & Claire Harter. She was a class of 1950 graduate of Walker Twp. High School. Shirley was a clerk at the ACME Grocery Store in Bellefonte for over 25 years. She retired from Penn State Business Services. She enjoyed doing her yard work and reminiscing about former customers and employees during her years at ACME. Shirley was a member of the Trinity Reform Church in Hublersburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Reform Church, 355 Hublersburg Rd., Bellefonte, Pa. 16823 or to the Centre Crest Nursing Home, 502 E. Howard St., Bellefonte, Pa. 16823. Private services will be held at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home, 135 W. Main Street, Howard, with Pastor Keith Koch officiating. Burial will be at Zion Cemetery, Walker Township. Online condolences at www.kader-neff.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 2, 2020.