Shirley Lou Bennett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Lou Bennett October 10, 1932-May 31, 2020 Shirley Lou Bennett, 87, of Bellefonte, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. She was born in Walker Twp., Centre Co. on October 10, 1932, the daughter of the late Philip & Blanche Orr Yarnell. On December 31, 1952 she married Blair Powers who preceded her in death. On June 13, 2000 she married Elwood Bennett who survives in Lock Haven. Shirley is survived by one son; Gary (Amy) Powers of Bellefonte, one brother; Earl (Doris) Yarnell of Mingoville, two sisters; Peggy (Fred) Yost & Georgia (Dave) Homan both of Bellefonte, two grandchildren; Lindsey (Chris) Harter of Howard and Clayton (Ashley) Powers of Port Matilda, and two great-grandchildren; Colin & Claire Harter. She was a class of 1950 graduate of Walker Twp. High School. Shirley was a clerk at the ACME Grocery Store in Bellefonte for over 25 years. She retired from Penn State Business Services. She enjoyed doing her yard work and reminiscing about former customers and employees during her years at ACME. Shirley was a member of the Trinity Reform Church in Hublersburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Reform Church, 355 Hublersburg Rd., Bellefonte, Pa. 16823 or to the Centre Crest Nursing Home, 502 E. Howard St., Bellefonte, Pa. 16823. Private services will be held at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home, 135 W. Main Street, Howard, with Pastor Keith Koch officiating. Burial will be at Zion Cemetery, Walker Township. Online condolences at www.kader-neff.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
135 Main St
Howard, PA 16841
(814) 625-2552
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved