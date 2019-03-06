Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Mae Haagen McCloskey. View Sign



Shirley Mae Haagen McCloskey Shirley McCloskey, 95, of Yarnell, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Shirley was born on February 2, 1924 a daughter of the late Harry S. and Frances C. Haagen of Yarnell. She was the youngest daughter and the last surviving of her twelve siblings: Winifred Kozicky, Relda Breon, Jeannette Robinson, Jean Abbott, Wilma and Doris both passed in childhood; Jerome, Richard, Neil, James (Joe) and Vance Haagen. Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry (Ed) McCloskey, whom she married on June 28, 1942. They had a loving union of over 67 years before his passing on July 31, 2007. Shirley is survived by her three children: Larry J. of Yarnell, Carl (Judy) of Yarnell and Carol (Warren) Wolfe of Wasilla, Alaska. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren: Larry Jr., Edward, Jonathan and David of Yarnell, James of Bellefonte, Christopher of Colorado and Jessica of Wales; one great-grandson and numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and gardening. Family and friends will be received at The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1P.M. - 3 P.M. with the funeral service to follow at 3 P.M. Burial will be in the Advent Cemetery, Boggs Twp., Centre Co. Memorial contributions may to Yarnell United Methodist Church, 1216 Runville Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823 in Memory of Shirley McCloskey. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

