Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ruth Fleisher. View Sign Service Information Yost-Gedon Funeral Home 121 W Main St Lock Haven , PA 17745 (570)-748-4525 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Ruth Fleisher August 26, 1933 ~ February 18, 2020 Shirley Ruth Fleisher, 86, of Mc- Elhattan went to be with her Lord on Feb. 18, 2020, surrounded by family. Born August 26, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Evelyn Strickler Confer in Miles Township, Centre County. On August 30, 1950, she married James Fleisher, who preceded her in death on February 12, 1996. She is survived by four daughters, Kathy Gephart (Ray), Patricia De Capria (David), Peggy Fanning (Larry), and Donna Dangle. She is also blessed with 10 grandchildren: Grahm Dion, Justin Stoner, Meredith Stoner, Sara Kopp (Shawn), Allison De Capria, Katie Monsell (David), Amy Haagen (David), Lucas Fanning (Erica), Benjamin Fanning (Sarah), Elizabeth Schell (Michael), six great-grandchildren Holden, Owen, Madison, Ethan, Olivia, and Landon, numerous nieces and nephews, and siblings Bernadine Gilbert (Joseph), Linda Mercer, and James Confer (Gail). Shirley attended school in Renovo and worked as a seamstress for Woolrich Woolen Mills, but her greatest passions were serving God in many ways, especially at Lifetree Church, as well as caring for her family, whether it be cooking, sewing, or playing with her grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Friday evening, Feb. 21, at Yost-Gedon Funeral Home from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., and a funeral will follow on Saturday, February 22, at 11:00 am at Lifetree Church, 500 River Road, Jersey Shore. Family and friends will be received in the church one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lifetree Church, 500 River Road, Jersey Shore, PA 17740 or an organization of the donor's choice. Services are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at

Shirley Ruth Fleisher August 26, 1933 ~ February 18, 2020 Shirley Ruth Fleisher, 86, of Mc- Elhattan went to be with her Lord on Feb. 18, 2020, surrounded by family. Born August 26, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Evelyn Strickler Confer in Miles Township, Centre County. On August 30, 1950, she married James Fleisher, who preceded her in death on February 12, 1996. She is survived by four daughters, Kathy Gephart (Ray), Patricia De Capria (David), Peggy Fanning (Larry), and Donna Dangle. She is also blessed with 10 grandchildren: Grahm Dion, Justin Stoner, Meredith Stoner, Sara Kopp (Shawn), Allison De Capria, Katie Monsell (David), Amy Haagen (David), Lucas Fanning (Erica), Benjamin Fanning (Sarah), Elizabeth Schell (Michael), six great-grandchildren Holden, Owen, Madison, Ethan, Olivia, and Landon, numerous nieces and nephews, and siblings Bernadine Gilbert (Joseph), Linda Mercer, and James Confer (Gail). Shirley attended school in Renovo and worked as a seamstress for Woolrich Woolen Mills, but her greatest passions were serving God in many ways, especially at Lifetree Church, as well as caring for her family, whether it be cooking, sewing, or playing with her grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Friday evening, Feb. 21, at Yost-Gedon Funeral Home from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., and a funeral will follow on Saturday, February 22, at 11:00 am at Lifetree Church, 500 River Road, Jersey Shore. Family and friends will be received in the church one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lifetree Church, 500 River Road, Jersey Shore, PA 17740 or an organization of the donor's choice. Services are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close