Shirley Ann (Wheeler) Sigel
August 21, 1936 - November 11, 2020
State College, Pennsylvania - Shirley Ann (Wheeler) Sigel was born in Richwood, W.Va. on August 21, 1936, the daughter of Robert Lewis and Goretha Virginia Wheeler.
Following high school, she worked for a time in New York City for Pan American Airlines, helping people make travel arrangements. Soon after, she moved back to Richwood, where she met Robert Sigel, whom she married August 3, 1957.
In 1958 Robert and Shirley bought a farm in Warfordsburg, Pa., and Shirley went from city girl to farm wife. At first, Shirley worked in McConnellsburg, Pa. as secretary for the local District Attorney, while Robert farmed. Later, Robert and Shirley opened Sigel's Insurance Agency in their home, with Shirley doing the office work.
They had two children; Sue was born in 1963, and Scott was born in 1964.
Known for making the best cinnamon rolls, Shirley was most at home in the kitchen. Everyone, from a state trooper, to hunters, to farm workers, knew that if they were in Shirley's kitchen, they were going to be fed. Sweet tea, desserts, and Sigel's farm-raised beef were always on the menu. Shirley also enjoyed scrapbooking and making silk flower arrangements with her best friend, Shirley "O" Lynch.
Shirley loved all her grandkids, Katie Salvaggio-Hubing (Chris), Tucker Sigel, Jamie Salvaggio, and Grace Sigel. She would rock them to sleep with her favorite lullaby, "Way up High in the Cherry Tree." They each have special memories of times with her at the farm - baking cookies and sleeping on a cot at the foot of Nan and Pappy's bed. Shirley was also proud to be a great-grandmother to Quinn Noelle Salvaggio-Hubing.
Shirley's faith was strong and quiet. She was a member of Bedford Chapel Church, and played the piano there for 58 years, with some of her favorite songs being "Mansion Over the Hilltop," "It is No Secret," and "He Touched Me."
After Robert died in 2017, Shirley retired from the insurance business at eighty years old. She moved to State College, Pa. to live with Scott and his wife Laurie, and to be close to Sue. Shirley loved to play Canasta every Tuesday at the local senior center, and she loved to shop and go out to eat. Laurie worked tirelessly to make certain that Shirley enjoyed her retirement, and Scott and Sue are so very thankful for the wonderful day-to-day care that Laurie provided her.
Shirley loved country gospel music and would sing all the way down and back on her frequent trips from State College to the Warfordsburg farm. After a long battle with cancer, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, Shirley went home to be with Jesus and all her loved ones who've gone on before. While she will be missed, her family takes great comfort in knowing that Shirley is in Heaven.
A graveside service will be held in the Cedar Grove Christian Church cemetery, in Warfordsburg, Pa., at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 14, 2020, with Pastor Becky McGee officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Grove Funeral Home, in Hancock, MD. Online condolences will be accepted at www.grovefh.com