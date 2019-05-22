Sofia Marie Vadella May 8, 2019-May 15, 2019 Sofia Marie Vadella passed peacefully in the early morning hours of May 15, 2019 as she was being held in the arms of her loving parents for the first time. Sofia was born on May 8, 2019 in Hershey, PA, and while her entire life was spent in the NICU, she impacted many lives all around the world and was loved by many. She was the beloved daughter of Robert and Marie Vadella of State College, PA, who are eternally grateful for the seven beautiful days they had the privilege of spending with her. Her paternal grandparents are Robert and Jean Vadella of State College; and her maternal grandparents are Kevin and Mary Beth Koudela of State College. Funeral and burial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Spring Creek Cemetery with Sofia's great uncle, the Rev. Sherman Bailey officiating. There will be a gathering for family and friends at Park Forest Baptist Church following the burial service. In lieu of gifts or flowers, Sofia's parents ask that donations be made in Sofia's name to the Penn State Children's Hospital NICU. Please make checks out to "Penn State University" and mail to Office of University Development, 1249 Cocoa Avenue, Suite 115, Hershey, PA 17033 and on the memo line, write "PSCH NICU--Vadella." Online gifts can be made at https://childrens.pennstatehealth.org/community/give by indicating "A specific area>Other (specify in box)>PSCH NICU-Vadella." Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 22, 2019