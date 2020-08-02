1/1
Sonja Alberta Lezoche
Sonja Alberta Lezoche Sonja Alberta Lezoche, 81, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away July 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Richard Lezoche; and her son, Joseph Lezoche. She is survived by her daughters, Carmella Cramer, Lisa Counts and Daphne Lezoche; two grandchildren, Sonja Mcfadden and Melvin R. Doss Jr.; and three great-grandchildren, Conor Paul Mcfadden, Colin Mark Mcfadden and Orion Maxwell Doss. Sonja was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse. She loved to play Bingo with her friends. Sonja will always be remembered by her witty sense of humor and her engaging laugh. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Richmond, Va.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
